Woodbury County confirms 19 new COVID-19 Cases

WOODBURY COUNTY (KTIV) -- Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) confirmed 19 new cases in the county, bringing the total of cases to 112. Overall, there have been 1,009 tests completed and 897 negative tests.

The new cases include:

2 males ages 18-40

7 males ages 41-60

3 males ages 61-80

4 females ages 18-40

3 females ages 41-60

On Tuesday, SDHD confirmed the first county death.

There have been seven individuals hospitalized, however, three of those have been discharged already.

Twenty-five individuals have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.