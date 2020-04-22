Woodbury County’s first COVID-19 death confirmed as employee of Tyson plant in Dakota City, NE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- On April 21, the Siouxland District Health Department confirmed the first death in Woodbury County connected to COVID-19.

We're now learning that the individual, a male between the ages of 61 and 80, worked at the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, Nebraska.

KTIV confirmed this information with plant officials Wednesday. Officials at the plant told KTIV that they are "deeply saddened by the loss of a team member from our Dakota City plant and are keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers."

Plant officials also stated the Dakota City plant is still operating at this time.

During a news conference Tuesday, health officials confirmed that Woodbury County's first COVID-19 death did not involve a hospitalized patient or someone at a long-term care facility. They said he was at home when he died and would not confirm if he had underlying health conditions.