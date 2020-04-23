Cooler conditions to move in along with some rain chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another very nice day across the region although a few showers were developing during the afternoon.

Chances of showers will continue into tonight and during the day on Friday as well as high temperatures cool down into the mid 60s for many of us and it will be a bit breezy.

Saturday’s highs will stay in the 60s and once again we’ll have a chance of showers developing during the day.

Those rain chances should move out for Sunday as it becomes a very nice day for us with highs near 70 degrees.

The warming trend continues into Monday when highs get back into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A chance of showers, and maybe even some thunderstorms, returns Monday night with a chance of some showers still on Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees.

Conditions then look to dry out for the middle of the week with highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s with high near 70 on Thursday under partly cloudy skies.