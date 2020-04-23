Ferentz discusses Iowa’s two possible first round picks

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Kirk Ferentz has produced nine first round draft picks since he came to Iowa. Eight of the nine are either lineman or tight ends. Two more big Hawks could go in round one of the NFL Draft.

Both of Iowa's first round prospects are leaving a year early. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs wowed scouts at the NFL combine. At 325 pounds, he ran a 4.85 40 yard dash and had a 36-inch vertical jump.

"Tristan's an outstanding football player," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "He had an outstanding combine and he's an terrific young person so he's got a lot going for him right now. Anybody looking for a quality tackle, which is a real premium position in the draft, that works for his benefit."

Many mock drafts have Wirfs going to the New York Giants with the fourth overall pick. If that happens, he would be the second highest pick in the Ferentz era, behind only Robert Gallery, who went number-2 to the Raiders in '04.

"Whether he's the fourth, fifth or fifteenth, those are all pretty lofty positions," said Ferentz. "The bottom line is he's going to be on an NFL franchise, hopefully a year from now and have a chance to be beginning a really successful pro career."

As a sophomore two years ago, defensive end A.J. Epenesa led the Big Ten with ten and a half sacks, although he didn't start. He was double teamed much of last season, but still had 11 and a half sacks.

Because of the pandemic, Iowa wasn't able to hold their annual pro day, where players workout for all the NFL scouts in Iowa City. Epenesa could have lost some money because of that.

"It really doesn't effect a guy like Tristan Wirfs necessarily because he killed it at the combine," said Ferntz. "I think A.J. would have helped himself but my encouragement to anyone who's interested in A.J. is just look at the film and don't worry about anything you didn't like or did like at the combine. I could say the same thing about Tristan. Just grade the film. Both those guys are really great prospects."

Iowa tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant went in round one last season, to the Lions and Broncos.