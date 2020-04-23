Free WiFi hotspots available for students in the Sioux City Community School District

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District is opening more mobile hot spots for students to access free WiFi for their online education.

All the schools in the district are temporarily closed as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic for the rest of the school year.

According to officials, teachers have made online learning materials available for students to finish out the school year.

The online material is optional, and none of the work gets turned in.

But the district is aware that for some students, accessing the online material is not so easy.

"We know that a good percentage of our community does not have internet connectivity at home. So it's really a responsibility we feel we owe to the community to create these WiFi-enabled locations," said Dr. Paul Gausman, superintendent for Sioux City Community School District.

Dr. Gausman added that if your student needs transportation to get to the hotspots, you can call the school and they will find a way to assist you.

These mobile hotspots are available during scheduled times:

Aberdeen Apartments at 1121 Jackson St. available 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Hillside Park Apartments at 2800 W 4 th (near the park office) available noon – 3 p.m.

(near the park office) available Lake Forest Mobile Home Community at 3700 28 th (near the playground) available 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

(near the playground) available Regency at 4101 Gordon Dr. available 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Riverview Apartments at 2201 Gibson Street (parking lot) available noon – 3 p.m .

. Tallview Terrace at 3290 N Martha available noon – 3 p.m.

These hotspot locations are available in the parking lots 24/7:

Bryant Elementary School

East High School

Irving Dual Language Elementary School

Liberty Elementary School

North High School

Riverside Elementary

West High School

For more information on accessing these WiFi hotspots, click here.