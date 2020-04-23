Gov. Noem releases finalized CDC report on Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Governor Kristi Noem released a 15-page finalized report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls.

According to the report, a team from the CDC visited the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant on April 16 and 17 to evaluate existing health and safety controls and provide recommendations for improvement. The report says the visit included conversations with plant management and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) local president.

In the report, the CDC says they were also unable to obtain information about the workstations of confirmed positive cases and that information could provide a better understanding of what workplace factors may have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 among employees.

The report concluded saying that the company implemented several protocols at the plant to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 between employees while they worked in the plant and Smithfield Foods is in the process of implementing additional strategies. The CDC also gave 11 pages of recommendations on how to reduce the spread between employees. According to the report, the recommendations are discretionary and are not required or mandated by CDC.

In the press release with the report, Gov. Noem said, “I want to thank Vice President Pence, Secretary of Agriculture Perdue, and the CDC for prioritizing the situation at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls. Their partnership has been critical to the work that we’ve done to get this cluster under control and safeguard the health of this workforce. My team at the Department of Health will continue to work with Smithfield and offer any assistance we can to help them implement these CDC recommendations, so they can safely reopen this plant as soon as possible.”

To see the full report click the link here.