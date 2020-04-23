Hy-Vee sees significant increase in purchase of hair and beauty products, offering 15% off sale on Friday & Saturday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee, has announced it is seeing a significant increase in the purchase of hair and beauty products across its more than 265 stores following the temporary closure of many salons, barbershops and spas due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Hy-Vee says Ssince mid-March, hair coloring, nail polish and nail care products have more than doubled in sales at Hy-Vee.

As more customers cut their hair at home, the company says sales for hair trimmers have more than tripled since the end of March. Additionally, demand for hair accessories has been on the rise since the beginning of April as customers seek elastic bands to make masks.

Because of this consumer pattern, Hy-Vee will be offering a 15% off beauty product sale Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25.

The 15% off sale will also apply to the variety of cosmetic brands that Hy-Vee carries including Maybelline, CoverGirl, L’Oréal, e.l.f, Revlon, Sally Hansen and Neutrogena.

“We are continuing to see widespread demand for hair and beauty products in our stores as this pandemic progresses,” said Darren Baty, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president, chief merchandising officer. “At Hy-Vee, our goal has always been to be a convenient one-stop shop for our customers. That mission has never been more important than now, especially as we serve those who don’t want to travel to multiple stores to pick up their essentials.”

The company says other health and beauty products that have seen an increase in sales include body washes, lotions, facials, beard products, women’s shaving products, bar soap, bath bombs and bath salts.

Despite higher-than-usual demand, the products are available for purchase at local Hy-Vee stores or via Hy-Vee Aisles Online.