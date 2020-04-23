Iowa COVID-19 cases rise to 3,924, officials report 6 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 176 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,924

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 96.

These six new deaths were reported between April 21 and April 22. The IDPH says one death was in Bremer County and involved a middle-aged individual between 61 and 80, and one was in Muscatine County involving a elderly individual over the age of 81.

The other four deaths were in Polk County, three involved elderly individuals while the fourth involved a middle-aged individual.

Currently, officials have confirmed 1,492 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Officials say 25,338 Iowans have tested negative for COVID-19.

In RMCC Region 3 of Iowa, which covers a majority of northwestern Iowa, officials say there are 17 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with nine patients in intensive care units and two on ventilators as of April 22.

The latest information from the IDPH says there are still 547 inpatient beds as well as 66 ICU beds and 60 ventilators available in the northwest Iowa region.