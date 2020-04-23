Iowa Director of Revenue and Finance extends appeal period for the 2020 Assessed Property Valuations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Director of Revenue and Finance has extended the appeal period for the 2020 Assessed Property Valuations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some changes have been made at the Sioux City assessor's office. But what does this mean for residents?

"Whether it's about their assessment or about the policy or the procedures, we can have someone answer their questions," said John Lawson, Sioux City Assessor.

While the normal appeals process would end on April 30, the deadline has now been extended to June 5.

"It still gives them the opportunity to appeal their value if they believe that it's over market value, it gives them extra time to do it with this situation," said Lawson

Lawson says these are uncertain times.

He says staffers at the Assessor's Office is working as hard as they can to get things done.

"So again because of the COVID situation we're not exactly sure how we're going to run border review yet this year a lot of times we can't have people coming into the courthouse now so it may be all on telephone anyway and if we can ward off some of those appeals will sure try and do it ahead of time," said Lawson

He says the extra time is due to the pandemic.

"Basically it gives them time we've kind of been locked down for the last four weeks which is pretty much the whole month of April The appeal process started April 2 and ends April 30 not a whole lot of people are coming out the courthouse has been locked down," said Lawson.

Lawson adds they're not sure how the pandemic will affect next year's numbers.

"At this point, it's kind of too early to tell but again I don't know that the prices have dropped. You know that's what's going to be the telltale sign," he said.

Lawson says anyone with questions can call the assessor's office at (712) 279-6535.

You can also click here to visit their website for more information.

Lawson also says he is dropping the appeal to the Department of Revenue for the eight percent Residential state equalization order, which was applied to the 2019 residential assessed values.