Two South Dakota race tracks to still hold races this weekend, but without spectators

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KTIV) -- Two South Dakota race tracks still plan to hold races this weekend, but without spectators.

Park Jefferson International Speedway and Raceway Park made an announcement earlier this week they would be hosting races April 25 and April 26 respectively.

But after discussions with the South Dakota governor's office and state health departments, changes have been made to the events.

In a an official statement released Thursday, Park Jefferson International Speedway said Saturday's Open Wheel Nationals will take place without spectators. The races will be aired live on Speed Shift TV.

In a Facebook post, Raceway Park said they would be holding Sunday's races without spectators in the grandstands as planned. The races will be aired on Advantage Racing TV.

Both race tracks are offering refunds for those who have already purchased tickets.

Jefferson Speedway said it will be sending an email notice stating tickets will be refunded back to the card used for the purchase. Raceway Park said they'll be posting more information on refunds at later date on their Facebook page.