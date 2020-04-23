Local theatre starts toilet paper auction

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local theatre has started a silent auction on social media to help raise money for their facility.

A hot commodity item is being auctioned off that is sure to grab people's attention.

The Sioux City Community Theatre came up with the idea to hold a virtual Toilet Paper Auction, "SC-TP Style."

Several local businesses, community members, and theatre members have donated gift baskets filled with goodies, and of course a roll toilet paper.

Funds from the auction are to pay the facilities bills during the pandemic.

Official bidding opened today and will close on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Community Theatre board member Debbie LaCroix says this is a fun way to entertain people from the comfort of their own home.

"The SCCT is a non-profit and the only income that we have is from sponsors, donors, and our productions. Basically, right now we are closed so most of our income that we need to help pay bills is not coming in," said Debbie LaCroix, SCCT Board Member.

Items will be available for no-contact pick up at the Community Theatre by appointment.

