LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 311 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,124.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been no additional deaths due to COVID-19.

Thus far, there's been 45 deaths in Nebraska due to the virus.

Officials say out of the 18,701 tests done in Nebraska, 16,488 of them have come back negative.