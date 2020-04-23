Officials report 246 total COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, NE

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials are reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska.

According to the Dakota County Public Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 246.

The department says the age ranges for those cases are as followed:

14 cases under the age of 20.

87 cases between 21 and 40.

119 cases between 41 and 59.

26 cases over the age of 60.

Officials are advising residents to stay home whenever possible and to keep at least six feet distance from anyone you don't live with.