Officials report 40 total cases of COVID-19 at Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) -- Health officials have confirmed 40 total cases of COVID-19 at the Tyson Foods Plant in Madison, Nebraska.

That's an increase of 11 cases since April 22.

According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, an additional 117 tests are pending in their health district, which includes Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties

ELVPHD officials say it is unknown at this time how many of those pending tests are from Tyson employees.

ELVPHD officials say they continue to work with Tyson on testing, investigation, containment, and educational measures.