Question and answer session held to discuss the final report of the Spencer Dam failure in northern Nebraska

SPENCER, Neb. (KTIV) -- In March of 2019, the Spencer Dam in northern Nebraska failed, causing the death of one man who lived downstream.

The Spencer Dam Independent Investigation Panel released a final report on the failure of the dam, and on Thursday the Association of State Dam Safety Officials held a Q&A session on the report.

Mark Baker, the professional engineer who was the team leader of the panel, said during the night of the ice jam, there was nothing the operators could have done to save the dam.

"It only takes a number of ice pieces to come together in front of the gates to block the spillway. So once that blockage occurred, and the flood and ice run were so massive, that reservoir quickly failed and started spilling over the dike. The operators were diligent, and did everything they could to open the gates." said Baker.

But Baker said there were still factors that contributed to the failure.

According to the report, regulators were not aware the dam failed under pressure from ice in 1935, and was damaged by ice in 1960 and 1966, and that knowledge could have helped.

"There tends to be engineers that get asked to review the safety of the dam. They tend to go out to look at the dam, do inspections. See how the dam looks, look for seepage, those kinds of things. But what we learned through Oroville and Spencer is these histories tell a remarkable story, and they highlight the vulnerability of the dam." said Baker.

Baker said that lack of knowledge was part of the problem.

"One piece of the puzzle that contributed to the failure was that maintenance was being done for typical dam activities. But no one was asking the question about ice runs. How is the dam going to perform in the spring when the ice comes down the river?" said Baker.

Baker said the report is already getting a lot of attention in the dam industry, because there is a lot to learn from this event in order to prevent something like this from happening again.