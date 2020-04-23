Respiratory therapists serve vital role during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- We've talked a lot about the important role health care workers are playing during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

But, there's a group that's often forgotten about in that industry. That is, until now.

"Now with COVID because it's so respiratory driven, we are definitely in the front line and we are the caregivers for these patients 24-7, said Kayla Siegler, a respiratory therapist and critical care paramedic at Lakes Regional Healthcare.

Breathing is something many of us do without thinking. But, those diagnosed with COVID-19, struggle to breathe on a daily basis. That's where respiratory therapists come in.

"If they were having respiratory distress, do they need a nebulizer, do they need an intervention such as a C-PAP or heated high flow, or do they need to be intubated," said Siegler.

Those are all decisions they have to make on a moments notice. But, that critical role, can also be one of the most dangerous ones.

"We are giving those patients aerosol treatments," said Siegler. "So we are up in their face and those are medications that we put into an nebulizer cup and then are inhaled by that patient. That aerosol comes back out. So it's not contained. So when they are breathing in and out, we are exposed to that aerosol and those particles."

That direct exposure to COVID-19 is a big concern for many including Siegler.

"I do have a husband and a son at home and you always think about, you could be bringing this home," said Siegler.

Siegler said they're looking into ways to limit that exposure to COVID-19. She said that can include changing out of their clothes before they go home, isolating themselves from family, or moving to using inhalers instead of nebulizers.

Click here for the latest news and information on the COVID-19 coronavirus.