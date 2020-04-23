Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thurston County, NE

(KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in northeast Nebraska's Thurston County.

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, this is the fourth confirmed case in their district, which includes Cedar, Dixon, Wayne and Thurston Counties.

Officials say this latest case involves a male in his 20's. The NNPHD has begun an investigation of this case and knows how this person was exposed to the virus. Health officials have identified close contacts who will need to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.