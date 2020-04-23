Several chances for scattered showers with thunder

Wednesday was the warmest day of 2020 so far as Sioux City topped out at 83 degrees.



Clear skies and lighter winds overnight have allowed us to drop back into the 30s and 40s.



Some patchy fog will be possible in southern Siouxland early on.



Otherwise, the beginning of the day will be sunny with temperatures warming quickly.



Winds stay light today and highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s.



By the afternoon, clouds will be increasing and isolated thundershowers will be possible.



Nothing will be strong but rumbles of thunder and brief downpours will be possible.



Scattered showers with thunder continue into the night and even into Friday.



We turn breezy and cooler as we top out near 60 degrees with north winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour Friday.



A few spotty showers will again be possible Saturday but we do look dry Sunday and Monday with temperatures recovering to near 70 both days.



Another front pushes through Monday night into Tuesday and will again bring a chance for showers through the area.



We do stay pretty consistently near 70 degrees into the middle of next week.