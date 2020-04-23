South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise to 1,956, officials say 1,064 cases have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Public health officials are reporting 98 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 1,956.

According to South Dakota health officials, there have been no additional deaths reported due to COVID-19, there have been 9 deaths total in the state.

Currently, officials say 1064 South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, Officials say there are 58 individuals currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Out of the 14,065 COVID-19 tests done in the state, 12,109 of them have come back negative. That's about 86% of all tests done in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health says a vast majority of the state's cases are in Minnehaha County, where Sioux Falls is located. Health officials have confirmed 1,636 cases of COVID-19 in Minnehaha County.

The county with the second most cases is Lincoln County with 110 confirmed cases.