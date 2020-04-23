Winnebago reports first case of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) -- Health officials have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Winnebago, Nebraska.

According to the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, the individual is in good condition and remains isolated at home to prevent the spread of the virus to others. No other information has been released at this time.

Officials say the case is suspected to have been community-spread. The Winnebago Public Health Department says it is investigating when the individual first started experiencing symptoms and is reaching out to any potential contacts of the individual.

Health officials say COVID-19 is a respiratory illness with no known cure or vaccine. The CDC had recommended people stay home except to get necessary medical care.

Individuals with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes or with compromised immune systems are the most high-risk of experiencing severe illness if they contract the virus.

Prevention measures recommended by health officials, including those in Winnebago, include washing your hands often with soap and water for at least twenty seconds each time and routinely cleaning frequently touches surfaces. Other recommendations include social distancing and remaining at least 6 feet away from each other with groups of no more than 10 people.

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System has been taking several steps to further protect the health and safety of the community.

These steps, officials say, include implementing a no visitor policy within the hospital, increasing the frequency of cleaning facilities, making certain services available remotely, implementing a drive-thru pharmacy, and placing staff on telework status when possible.