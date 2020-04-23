Woodbury County confirms 46 new COVID-19 cases

WOODBURY COUNTY (KTIV) -- Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) confirmed 46 new cases in the county, bringing the total of cases to 158. Overall, there have been 1,112 tests completed. There have been 28 cases that have recovered.

The new cases include:

5 Females ages between 18-40

9 Females ages between 41-60

2 Females ages between 61-80

12 Males ages between 18-40

14 Males ages between 41-60

3 Males ages between 61-80

1 Male age 81+

On Tuesday, SDHD confirmed the first county death. On Wednesday, the county also confirmed that death was related to the Tyson Foods outbreak.

There have been seven individuals hospitalized, however, three of those have been discharged already.