3rd COVID-19 death reported in Madison County, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - COVID-19 has claimed more lives in Siouxland.

Friday night, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department said the death came in Madison County, Nebraska. That's the third death in Madison County from COVID-19. No other information was released about the victim.

In all, Madison County has 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 425 tests have come back negative.

The outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in Madison, Nebraska, has grown to 51 confirmed cases. That's up from 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. In addition, there are 117 COVID-19 tests pending at this time. But, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department says investigators still don't know how many of those pending tests are those of Tyson employees, or contacts of Tyson plant employees.