About 100 Iowa Army and National Guard Members in Sioux City for COVID-19 response

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Around 100 additional people with the Iowa Army and Air National Guard are now in the Sioux City area to help offer extra support during the COVID-19 crisis.

Captain Sam Otto said those extra members were brought in between Monday and Thursday this week to help prepare for anything that the community would need.

He said right now they don't know exactly what they could be doing in the community.

"Really from the beginning, what we brought them on to do is really, perform any mission that really supports the local and state authorities," said Otto.

He said that could include anything from providing more support to the testing center to delivering more personal protective equipment for hospitals in the area.

"Mainly what we provide is support," said Otto. "Around the area, we have some equipment to move supplies. So we have been moving supplies from Camp Dodge to all the counties in the state. So we have big trucks that can haul that type of equipment and all those supplies."

But, he said, no matter the task, they'll be ready.

"A big part of the National Guard's mission is assisting the state, assisting the communities that we live and work in," said Otto. "That's our main mission here is we got called to active duty to support the state, but the local communities."

Captain Otto said he doesn't have a total number of National Guard members that will be assisting in the area. He said they are currently stationed at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

