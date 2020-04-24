Case of COVID-19 confirmed at ‘Thermo Bond Buildings’ plant in Elk Point, SD

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) -- A plant in Elk Point, South Dakota has confirmed one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thermo Bond Buildings LLC announced the positive case Friday, April 24.

In a press release, the company said that the employee is not currently at work and has received medical attention.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the company says those who have had close contact with this employee have been notified to ensure they are self-monitor for symptoms and self-quarantining, if necessary.

The company says in an effort to curb transmission of the virus, the Elk Point plant has been temporarily closed. Officials have also scheduled for the facility to be cleaned and disinfected.

The business, Thermo Bond Buildings, is a portable building manufacturer.