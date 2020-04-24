Football season still on hold for Sioux City Bandits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Bandits were supposed to approaching mid-season at this time of the year. But their season was shut down just a week before their home opener. The Bandits still hope some indoor football can be played.

This is the 20th anniversary season for the Bandits, who are one of the more stable teams in the never-changing world of indoor football.

Sioux City did win their exhibition game before everything was shut down. The Bandits have had nine straight winning seasons, with three league championships. But they've been tested this season like never before.

"From when I've talk to them, most of them are stir crazy still asking me the questions, have you heard anything coach, have you heard anything," said Head Coach Erv Strohbeen. "Unfortunately our league, we haven't heard much other than the Commissioner put out a press release which is on Champions Indoor Football website. He just put it out the other day, essentially made no decision either way on the season."

The Bandits normally play a 12-game regular season.