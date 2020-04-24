Hit or miss thundershowers with cooler temperatures

Once again several Siouxland cities were able to hit the 80 degree mark for highs on Thursday.



Today, though, we will be cooler with plenty of cloud cover.



We top out in the mid to upper 60s with a northerly breeze at 10 to 20 mph.



Some scattered showers look to develop in the afternoon hours and those could contain some thunder.



Any rain totals would be light and any showers look to end in the evening hours.



A little clearing looks to work in overnight which will allow us to fall into the low 40s for lows.



Saturday will be close to a repeat of Friday with highs near average in the mid to upper 60s and scattered showers and some thunder in the afternoon.



Again, rain totals will be light with any showers that move through the area.



Sunday and Monday again look dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming to near 70 Sunday and into the upper 70s Monday.



Shower and thunderstorm chances return as a front moves through Monday night into Tuesday.



We continue to see temperatures pretty close to average in the upper 60s to low 70s through much of next week.