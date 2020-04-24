House believed to be a total loss after early morning fire in Sheldon, IA

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Sheldon Fire Company reports a house fire that started around 1:30 a.m. caused the occupants to lose all of their belongings and the house is believed to be a total loss.

The Sheldon Fire reported they responded to a house fire at 619 3rd Ave in the early hours of the morning. According to the Facebook post they shared, they found the occupants outside of their house but the fire was roaring on the rear deck with fire extending up the side of the house and into the roof.

The post says the firefighters started with an exterior attack and then moved to an interior attack. The department says that the fire extended into the ceiling and attic area and flames were coming out of the roof, causing the firefighters to move to a defensive attack from above with the ladder truck. The Firefighters report that they had to remove most of the second-floor ceiling during overhaul.

Sheldon Fire says utilized 36 firefighters in total. The department was assisted by Sanborn Fire, SCAT, Sheldon Police, O'Brien County Sheriff office, and O'Brien County EMA. The department reports they used 13,000 gallons of water and 50 gallons of foam. Fire crews finally left the scene around 5:30 a.m.