Iowa COVID-19 cases rise to 4,445, officials reporting 11 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 521 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,445.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 107.

The IDPH says the 11 new deaths were reported between April 22 and April 23 and included the following counties:

Black Hawk County had three deaths. One was a middle-aged individual between 41 and 60 years of age. Two were older adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

Bremer County had one death involving an elderly individual over the age of 81.

Linn County had four deaths Two involved older adults. Two involved elderly individuals.

Polk County had two deaths, both involved elderly individuals.

Scott County had one death involving an older adult.

Currently, officials say 1,604 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered.

In northwest Iowa, which is designated as RMCC Region 3, there are 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, four of which have been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, health officials say eight of those patients are in the ICU and two of them are on ventilators.

Officials say the northwest Iowa region still has inpatient 566 beds, 57 ICU beds and 59 ventilators available.

Officials say 27,528 Iowans have tested negative for COVID-19.

For a breakdown of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, click here

As of April 24, Woodbury County has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in northwestern Iowa with 287. Neighboring Iowa counties have all reported at least less than 10 COVID-19 cases.

Right across the Missouri River in Dakota County, Nebraska, health officials have reported a total of 246 COVID-19 cases, as of April 23.