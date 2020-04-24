LB’s DeJager to compete in two sports at Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (Courtesy Northwestern College) -- Lawton-Bronson senior Gaven DeJager has signed a letter of intent to continue his basketball and track and field careers at Northwestern College next fall.

DeJager is a 6’0” point guard who played four years for the Lawton-Bronson High School basketball team. De Jager averaged 12.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in earning second team all-conference honors for the second consecutive year. He made 41 three-pointers, shooting better than 33% from beyond the arc, and was part of a team that finished with a 15-8 overall record.

“Gaven had a good high school career playing for Lawton-Bronson,” said Northwestern Head Coach Kris Korver. “He attended our basketball camp in prior years and enjoys playing the game. Gaven is a competitor, a good teammate and we are thrilled to have at Northwestern.”

DeJager competed two years in track and field where he has personal bests of 18’9,75” in the long jump and 5’8” in the high jump. An honor roll student, DeJager plans to study Business at Northwestern. He is the son of Deric and Leeann.

“We are excited to welcome Gaven to our men’s track and field team,” commented Red Raider Head Coach Scott Bahrke. “He is a solid jumper and will continue to improve during his time as a Red Raider.”