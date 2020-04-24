Local Siouxland business giving out gift cards to bring joy amid pandemic

A local business is trying to bring some joy into the community, by handing out gift cards at local supermarkets.

Employees from Jensen Dealerships stood outside Laurence's Market in Sioux City, on Friday, handing gift cards to customers as they entered.

Tracie Blatchford, the marketing manager at Jensen Dealerships, said they wanted to spread some cheer during these uncertain times.

Blatchford said they see about one hundred people per location.

"The people that you're seeing and handing them out to, to see the grateful looks on their faces. The stories we're told about by people, that they were trying to figure out how they were going to buy groceries by the end of the week. So it's absolutely heart warming." said Tracie Blatchford, marketing manager at Jensen Dealerships.

Blatchford said they have been to three different locations so far, and will continue to go to more.