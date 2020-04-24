MercyOne doctor says with the continual rise of COVID-19 cases, the community is not taking physical distancing seriously enough

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As Siouxland continues to battle COVID-19, many of our viewers have questions and some of those questions have been shared with us.

KTIV'S Matt Breen was joined Friday night by Dr. Larry Volz, the chief medical officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, to answer these questions.

Matt: How long would the virus live on the plastic grocery bags that they sack groceries in if someone had sneezed on it with the virus?

Dr. Volz: The virus can live for extended periods of time on different types of surfaces, it can live up to five days on stainless steel. On those plastic bags in can last for hours, even up to two days.

So if someone would to sneeze on one of those grocery bags and you took it home, you carry the bag in with your hands and then you rub your eyes or your nose when you got done, you could contract from that. We have to treat that like any other type of foreign body that you could've touched out in the public and you need to make sure you are washing your hands and being careful about touching your eyes or your nose and mouth.

Matt: Some people think they might have had the virus before but never got tested. Is there a test available in Siouxland people can take to see if they previously had the virus and possibly have antibodies or immunity to the virus?

Dr. Volz: There are 90 tests that have been submitted to the FDA for antibody testing, and only five of them have been approved by the FDA.

There are tests that are available that you could even get online. MercyOne does not offer testing right now.

But the important part of this testing really is whether it's beneficial or not, whether there's any use right at this point of getting tested. It'd be interesting to know if you had been exposed to the virus in the past, but we're not certain at this point that this test will necessarily prove that you're immune to the disease and you can't get it again.

Matt: Can mosquitos carry or spread COVID-19.

Dr. Volz: No, there's no evidence at this point that mosquitos can transmit COVID-19. Mosquitos can still transmit diseases like West Nile Virus, but they are not transmitting COVID-19 that we can tell

Matt: With the continual rise in COVID-19 cases recently in Siouxland, are we taking physical distancing seriously enough as a community? What should we be doing?

Dr. Volz: No, we are not, we are in the midst of what really appears to be our epidemic here. The numbers are frightening at this point at how rapidly they are rising and how many cases we are seeing.

When we go to the store now and you look around, you see how many people that are not there with a mask on, and really it should be the other way around.

We should all be wearing a mask and you should feel uncomfortable showing up at a store without a mask.

We should be staying home and really minimizing that contact.

I think over the next several days we are going to be very concerned with how these numbers are rising at the rate they are. And we are concerned that we're really heading into a serious problem that the rest of the country has faced well before us.

Several times a week, KTIV will check in with health professionals from around Siouxland. So, if you have a medical question about COVID-19 that you would like us to ask, you can e-mail it to us at connect@ktiv.com.