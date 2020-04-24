More rain chances on the way for Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a very mild weather week although conditions did cool down today with highs in the 60s with plenty of clouds and a few rain showers.

We’ll basically see more of the same on Saturday when some afternoon thundershowers are again going to be a possibility across Siouxland as highs will once again be in the 60s.

Conditions then dry out Sunday and it should be a very pleasant day with highs near 70.

Warming returns on Monday when highs look to surge back into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday night into Tuesday will give us a chance of some showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms with highs cooling back into the low 70s on Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking breezy with highs near 70 with low to mid 70s likely by Thursday and Friday.