Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 2,421, official reporting 3 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 297 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,421.

Public health officials say, as of April 24, there have been a total of 50 deaths in Nebraska. Officials reported three additional deaths on Friday.

Officials say out of the 20,112 Nebraskans tested for COVID-19, 17,552 of them came back with no virus detected

