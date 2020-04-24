Officials confirm 25 new COVID-19 cases after mass testing event in Fremont, NE

FREMONT, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 after a mass testing event in Fremont, Nebraska.

According to the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the mass testing was done on April 21 at the Fremont Middle School.

With the help of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Nebraska National Guard, the local health department was able to test a total of 94 individuals.

Officials say the results are as follows:

Ten pediatric cases in Dodge County

Eleven adults in Dodge County

One pediatric case in Saunders County

One adult case in Saunders County

Two Adults in Douglas County.

Health officials say 90% of the positive cases were close contacts of previously lab-confirmed cases. All positive individuals and those identified to have a risk of exposure have been asked to self-quarantine.

With these new cases, Dodge County has 40 total cases, Washington County has 22 total cases and Saunders County has nine total cases.