Sioux Center’s Rozeboom awaits NFL future

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- Last year Rock Valley native Andrew Van Ginkel was drafted by the Dolphins in round five. Another Sioux County product could be taken in this year's NFL Draft.

South Dakota State linebacker Christian Rozeboom could hear his name called. The Sioux Center grad was a three-time All-American and became the Jackrabbits all-time leader in tackles. Rozeboom was a Buck Buchanon Award Finalist as the top linebacker in the FCS and he was a first team All-American last season.

He could be a late round pick on Saturday or go the free agent route if he isn't picked in the seven rounds of the draft.

"The draft is just so unpredictable, so whatever happens happens and it's for a reason and it's all in the plan and hopefully it's a good opportunity for me in the end and whatever that is a draft pick or free agent signing. Hopefully it's a good situation for me roster-wide."

In 2014, Rozeboom ran for 1,400 hundred yards and led Sioux Center to the Class 2A title game.