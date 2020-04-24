South Dakota reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19, officials say 1,190 cases have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Public health officials are reporting 84 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 20,40.

According to South Dakota health officials, there have been no additional deaths reported due to COVID-19, there have been 9 deaths total in the state.

Currently, officials say 1,190 South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, Officials say there are 61 individuals currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Out of the 14,824 COVID-19 tests done in the state,12,784 of them have come back negative. That's about 86% of all tests done in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health says a vast majority of the state's cases are in Minnehaha County, where Sioux Falls is located.