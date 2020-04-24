The Arena Sports Acadamy offers Virtual Sports Training

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many people are having a tough time finding ways to stay active, with gyms closed because of the pandemic.

Like many others, the Arena Sports Academy had to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But leaders with the Arena wanted to make sure the people of Siouxland were still staying active.

"It's always been our mission to be a resource in the community and that doesn't change when our doors are currently closed," said Jeff Carlson, Partner at the Arena Sports Academy.

Leaders with the Arena Sports Academy always wanted to expand to Virtual Sports Training.

Now with the pandemic, their plans have become reality.

"So you know you need that outlet, kids need that outlet. Parents need that outlet as they're here at home," he said. "So if we can be for any portion of the day whether it's 30 minutes of training or a full-fledged global dance competition if we can be a positive light for them if we can be a place of optimism and just good feeling and maybe feeling a little bit normal in their house and that's what we wanted to do."

Carlson says the online program has not only reached Siouxlanders, but people around the country and the globe.

Local athletes and coaches have helped out with the program as well.

"As dancers, it's hard because we typically need a lot of space to get our sport accomplished," said Ashley Flynn, dancer at Minnesota State and East High Alumni. "We need a lot of space to turn to jump to move and so to be stuck at home is really hard for us so I talked about just like making sure that you're working out just to make sure you're staying active and working on techniques that way when we do get to go back to the studio we are we aren't losing anything we're still good dancers."

Carlson says it's great to see everyone come together.

"The community has been incredibly supportive and we are just looking forward to a time where we get back to some normalcy," he said.

Carlson says they hope to continue these online events even after the pandemic is over

Virtual Sports Training with the arena includes basketball, wrestling, volleyball, and dance. All sessions are free to the public.

The Arena is hosting an online dance competition on April 25-26 with competitors from all over the globe as part of their virtual training. Contestants will send in videos of their dance routines to be judged.

To check out the virtual training you can go to the Arena's Facebook page or head over to their website for more.