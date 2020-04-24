UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s reaching goal of 6,000 masks for their ‘Masks for May Day’ drive

We have seen the calls on social media and right on KTIV News 4. And many Siouxlanders have been stepping up.

KTIV's Matt Breen was joined by Susan Unger from Sioux City's UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's to discuss making homemade masks for first responders and medical personnel to better help protect them while treating patients who may have COVID-19.

Unger is the vice president of development at UnityPoint, as well as the president of their foundation.

Matt: Why do you need homemade masks?

Unger: We need these masks for a couple reasons Matt.

The first one is, we want to protect our non-direct patient care staff. We have all them wearing a mask, we all wear masks. We also want them for our patients now who are our non-COVID-19 patients. We want to make sure we have them for all of them, so they're protected.

Really the masks is to wear because if you are asymptomatic you won't be exposing anybody else to it and that's the way we can keep the Siouxland community healthier.

Matt: Can homemade masks be reused?

Unger: They can be reused, Matt. We tell our own staff they need to be washed every night. Whether you wash them by hand or you wash them in a machine, they should be washed after use.

Matt: Are there different types of homemade masks you're looking for?

Unger: We prefer the masks with the inserts, so we can put HEPA filters into them. But we will take both kinds of masks because they both will provide some protection for those asymptomatic people.

Matt: Where can people take masks that they make?

Unger: They can drop them off at St. Luke's or they can drop them off at either of the Bomgaar stores in Sioux City.

Last night (April 23) we talked about the call to action and I do want to share with you, and with the community, it's being called our "Masks for May Day." We're looking for 6,000 masks by next Friday, which is May Day, and we asked for 100 people to sew 60 masks each in the next week. This afternoon we received 566 masks.

So thank you, it's working, we're very grateful. If people want to bring those to St. Luke's starting on Monday morning at 8 a.m. we'll have basket out front with our valets to drop those off.