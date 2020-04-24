Walmart responds to social media claims of an employee testing positive for COVID-19 in South Sioux City, NE

South Sioux City, NE (KTIV) - Several people have expressed concerns about a post going around on social media, that an employee at the South Sioux City, Nebraska Walmart has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

KTIV reached out to Walmart and received the following response:

"Thanks for reaching out. Please know we take your concerns very seriously. Protecting the privacy of our associates is also important. I will refer you to the local health department for any confirmations of COVID-19 cases, but rest assured we are taking all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of those inside our stores. In the case we do have a confirmed case at any of our stores, we are working with those associates and offering guidance and time needed to receive medical care. Associates have been encouraged to prioritize their health and stay home if feeling sick. We also implemented a COVID-19 emergency leave policy for all associates who feel unable or uncomfortable coming to work. While we are not able to confirm any information related to this store at this time, we have been working to ensure our stores are cleaned and sanitized regularly. We are focused on serving our customers during this unprecedented time and we’ve implemented several measures intended to help bring peace of mind."

Company officials said they have implemented the following procedures at their stores: