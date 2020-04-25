109 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- On Saturday the Siouxland District Health Department reported an additional 109 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

SOURCE: SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT

That brings the total of positive cases that have been detected in the county to 396. They report that 39 of those cases have recovered.

On Friday, they reported 129 new cases.

They report, 1,514 tests have been completed in the county. There have been a total of 12 hospitalizations with 5 of those patients having been discharged.