648 Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES (KTIV) -- On Saturday, The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 649 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. That brings the total detected in the state to 5,092.

They also report that there have been an additional 1,730 negative tests for a total of 29,258 negative tests to date. They report that 1 in 91 Iowans have already been tested and that the number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

They also report an additional 5 deaths. Those deaths were reported in Black Hawk County, Johnson County, Polk County (2), and Scott County.

When it comes to recoveries, 1,723 Iowans have recovered.

They report that 293 Iowans are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19.