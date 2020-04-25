Cars fill downtown Sioux City as they ‘Cruise the Loop’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With businesses around Siouxland shut down because of the pandemic, some people are having a hard time staying busy during these times.

While many people are stuck at home due to the covet 19 pandemic leaders with the historic 4th Street classic car show wanted to find a way to get people together while keeping safe.

"It takes a lot of people to put it together with all of their cars," said Brandon Steffe, Director for the Historic 4th Street Classic Car Show and Cruise.

Cars filled the streets of downtown Sioux City for the third Saturday in a row as Siouxlanders "Cruised the Loop" as a way to bring some smiles during the pandemic.

"I created the event with the intent to draw more awareness towards our August 8th the historic 4th Street classic car show and cruise so I was quarantined up for a couple of weeks and was nice out and so just kind of started an event off of our Facebook page there and it's just turned into something amazing," said Steffe.

Steffe says it's great so see everyone come together each week.

"It's a car community so friends are sharing information with their friends other car groups are sharing information with other car groups and it's starting to get area attention," said Steffe.

He says it's a fun way to get out of the house, even if it's just for a little while.

"Oh, it means a lot. I grew up around cars my whole life. I'm a fourth-generation family member here in Siouxland my family's been around cars their whole life as well," said Steffe. "Just to see everybody come out during this unknown time and have some fun and show off their ride and wave and laugh it's just fun," he said.

Steffe says they see more and more cars each week for the cruise the loop and hope to continue doing it to keep people spirits up.

For more information, you can check out the Historic 4th Street Classic Car Show and Cruise's Facebook page.