Couple live streams wedding so others can be a part of their big day

Many 2020 weddings had to be postponed due to the COVOD-19 pandemic but one couple wanted to continue with their wedding despite some of the challenges they would face.

"It's amazing. Yeah it means everything to us," said the couple.

With the CDC limiting gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, bride Emily McCoy and groom Kellyn Dump had to decide what to do about their wedding.

Eventually, they decided to live stream their big day, so their friends and family could still be included.

"At first, it was really hard for both of us because we wanted our family and friends to be here but at the same time we wanted to get married so badly on that date no matter what so it just means a lot to us that luckily our family and friends can still watch from far on our special day," said Emily McCoy, Bride.

The couple says they did some brainstorming before settling on the idea.

"I think just talking amongst people you know. we still wanted to get married on this date but we weren't really sure the best way to do it," said Kellyn Dump, Groom.

McCoy says she's happy everyone could still be a part of the big day, even if they weren't physically there.

"Everyone's really excited and just like so happy for both of us that we're still getting married today but like a lot of people are so excited family friends coworkers everyone's really excited that they still can feel like a part of it on the day of," said McCoy.

The couple says they hope to have the reception with all their friends and family sometime later in the year.

The newlyweds also hope to have their honeymoon at a later date as well.