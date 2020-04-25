Mayflower Congregational Church supplies food items in place of annual breakfast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With no definitive end in sight for added restrictions and closings due to COVID-19, people are still struggling to come up with basic needs such as food supplies.

That's why many are turning to free food pick-ups going on around Siouxland.

Ever since 2013, Mayflower Congregational Church has offered a free breakfast on every fourth Saturday of the month.

Anyone was welcome, but now with all the latest changes, they have had to switch their plans.

"We've grown to be neighbors with our neighbors in the neighborhood and so now that we can't have church here or groups inside, we've decided to do our fourth Saturday as a food giveaway along the street," said Mission & Outreach Coordinator Linda Cron.

Zestos Inc. has helped out with food donations and volunteers.

Items that are given out include bread and frozen meat, and the quantity depends on how many are in the household.

"We don't make them prove anything. If they're here we presume that they're in need of some help with their family," said Cron.

Organizers say these efforts are just one part of a larger project put on by the church.

"This is part of something we call Project Good Neighbor. We feed people once a month, once or twice a year we have a huge rummage, we have a little free library, and we have a coat tree. We just feel like we're in a neighborhood that we need to be good friends with," said Cron.

