Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 2,732, officials reporting 3 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 311 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,732.

Public health officials say, as of April 25, there have been a total of 53 deaths in Nebraska. Officials reported 3 additional deaths on Saturday.

Officials say out of the 21,377 Nebraskans tested for COVID-19, 18,496 of them came back with no virus detected

