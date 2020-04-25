Park Jefferson International Speedway hosts races without fans

JEFFERSON, South Dakota (KTIV) - The green flag waved at Park Jefferson speedway Sunday. It's one of the first live sporting events in the country in over a month.

Park Jefferson held their Open Wheel Nationals tonight without fans. Initially, they were going to allow 700 fans to attend but that raised concerns about peoples safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem asked that fans not attend and race officials later closed the race to the public. Only the 64 race teams and 10 people per car were allowed on the grounds.