Sioux Center’s Rozeboom signs with Rams

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - South Dakota State linebacker Christian Rozeboom didn't hear his name called during the draft but quikly found an NFL home after the draft.

The Sioux Center native signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. He was a three-time All-American and became the Jackrabbits all-time leader in tackles. Rozeboom was a Buck Buchanon Award Finalist as the top linebacker in the F-C-S and a first team All-American last season.