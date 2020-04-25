Warm and sunny to end the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weather conditions changed a bit through our day. At times it was mostly sunny and calm.

Other times we did have some showers pass through, and later in the day some cloudier weather appeared.

The high reached the mid 60s.

Tonight will return the chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm. The low will be in the upper 30s.

Early tomorrow morning could start off with some patchy fog.

The rest of the day will be mostly sunny, and the high will reach the low 70s.

Sunday night, shower chances return.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high that reaches the upper 70s.

Monday night returns shower chances again, and those showers could continue through Tuesday.

Tuesday’s high will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will have more sunshine, with a high in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 70s.

Friday will be similar to Thursday.

Saturday will have a few more clouds, with a high in the mid 70s.