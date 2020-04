SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- On Sunday the Siouxland District Health Department reported an additional 95 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total of positive cases that have been detected in the county to 491. They report that 41 of those cases have recovered.

They report, 1,696 tests have been completed in the county. There have been a total of 12 hospitalizations with 5 of those patients having been discharged.