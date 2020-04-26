Couple hold “drive-in” wedding amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Cancellations or postponements have been a big part of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of which is weddings.

Kelli Roseland and Michael Henry originally planned to get married yesterday at the Bellevue Ballroom surrounded by friends and family.

Rather than postponing, the couple decided the wedding was still on… just in a different way.

The two said their vows at their "drive in" wedding at the river front.

Their orginial 200-person wedding was a little different than they had originally planned, but they say they still had a good time.

Congrats the the newlywed couple!